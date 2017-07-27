Anthony Scaramucci Slams Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon in Explicit Interview — and the Internet Is Loving It

In a stunning new interview with the New Yorker magazine‘s Ryan Lizza, new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci unleashed a full, on-the-record tirade against several members of the Trump administration — and threatened to fire his own staff.

Lizza said that he received a call from Scaramucci –whose hiring was announced the same day that Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation after just six months – late Wednesday night after he’d tweeted that the new communications director was dining with President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Sean Hannity and former Fox News executive Bill Shine at the White House.

After pressing Lizza to reveal the source of his intel, Scaramucci — who also referred to himself as “the Mooch” during the conversation — reportedly said he’d “eliminate everyone in the comms team” if he wasn’t given the information.

“I ask these guys not to leak anything and they can’t help themselves,” Scaramucci complained to Lizza. “You’re an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I’m asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it.”

Lizza wrote that Scaramucci became convinced White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was behind the leak, and said, “I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus — if you want to leak something — he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

“What I want to do is I want to f—ing kill all the leakers and I want to get the President’s agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people,” Scaramucci also said.

Of Priebus – who Scaramucci told Lizza he thought was upset he wasn’t invited to the dinner – the communications director said, “Reince is a f—— paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

Further, Scaramucci said he wasn’t seeking media attention in his new role, and slammed Steven Bannon, the president’s chief strategist. He said, “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c—.”

Lizza said that Scaramucci initiated the conversation, and didn’t ask that the call be on background or on the record.

Within minutes of publication, Twitter ignited over the more graphic language from Scaramucci – who is under a week into his new job.

Scaramucci has not yet publicly responded to the interview.