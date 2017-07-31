Actual Fake News: Anthony Scaramucci Was Accidentally Listed as Dead in the New Harvard Law Alumni Directory

Anthony, and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 10 days.

Despite what the latest edition of the Harvard Law alumni directory may say, Anthony Scaramucci is still alive and well – and unemployed.

Amid news that Scaramucci had been removed as White House communications director just 10 days into the job, the Washington Post reports that the 53-year-old was accidentally listed as deceased in the new edition of the directory, which alumni started receiving last week.

According to the Post, Scaramucci – who graduated in 1989 – has an asterisk next to his name meant to indicate he died in the time since the last edition was issued in 2011.

In a statement, a Harvard Law spokeswoman confirmed the mistake, saying, “Regrettably, there is an error in the Harvard Law School alumni directory in the listing for Anthony Scaramucci. We offer our sincere apologies to Mr. Scaramucci. The error will be corrected in subsequent editions.”

Scaramucci, a former New York financier and major Republican donor, accepted the communications director position and started the role on Friday, July 21.

On Monday, his removal was announced in a statement from the White House press secretary, who said, “Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director. Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

Multiple sources told the New York Times that President Donald Trump chose to remove Scaramucci at the request of the administration’s new chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly.