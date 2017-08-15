Anthony Scaramucci Tells Stephen Colbert: Steve Bannon Would Be Fired ‘If It Were Up to Me’

President Trump’s former communications director Anthony Scaramucci appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, where he dished on all things Trump administration.

“The Mooch from Long Island would say there was no love lost there,” Scaramucci told host Stephen Colbert about his relationship with Reince Priebus, who was replaced by John Kelly as White House chief of staff in late July.

Colbert also pressed Scaramucci about his opinions regarding who could be leaking information from the White House, even calling Trump’s chief strategist.

“Is Steve Bannon the leaker?” the late-night emcee asked before Scaramucci responded: “I said he was. I obviously was caught on tape saying he was. I have no problem saying that.”

He continued, “If it were up to me, [Bannon] would be gone. But it’s not up to me.”

The sit-down comes one day after Scaramucci, in an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, blamed White House chief strategist Steve Bannon for President Trump’s widely criticized response to the deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

“You also got this sort of Bannon-bart influence in there, which I think is a snag on the president,” Scaramucci said, referencing Bannon’s former position as the head of the alt-right website Breitbart News.

“If the president really wants to execute (his) legislative agenda that, I think, is so promising for the American people, the lower-middle class people and the middle class people, then he has to move away from that sort of Bannon-bart nonsense,” Scaramucci added. “The whole thing is nonsensical. It’s not serving the president’s interests. He’s got to move more into the mainstream.”

Scaramucci gave ABC his first interview since he was fired as communications director in late July, just 11 days into his post. Last Wednesday, Colbert touted his upcoming “exclusive interview” with Scaramucci, but as Page Six later reported, the former hedge fund manager apparently agreed to several “exclusive” interviews, including his initial sit-down with Stephanopoulos on Saturday.

Scaramucci was fired shortly after the publication of an expletive-filled interview with a New Yorker reporter in which he blasted other members of Trump’s administration, including Bannon and then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Late-night comedians, including Colbert, had a field day with the fiasco. After news first broke of Scaramucci’s departure, Colbert paid tribute to him in a parody song and joked, “The front stabber has been back stabbed. He said he was going to fire everybody, and I gotta admit, he delivered.”

On Monday, Scaramucci posted a photo of himself in a guest bathroom at The Late Show ahead of his interview with Colbert.

