Anthony Scaramucci Reveals He Sneaked Out of a White House Side Door After Being Fired

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, President Trump’s short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci recalls his 10 tumultuous days at the top — and his not-so-sudden firing by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

After getting a brief taste of being one of the most powerful people in Washington, the man known as “The Mooch” started to suspect his time was nigh when the town’s biggest power players suddenly stopped fawning over him. By the morning of his ousting on July 31, Scaramucci said he knew he was about to get fired because his White House-encrypted cell phone had been disconnected.

Sure enough, he says, “Kelly’s first act is he calls me into his office and says, ‘I need to let you go.’ ”

“Wow,” Scaramucci recalls telling Kelly. “That’s super disappointing.”

Kelly told Scaramucci that it would be impossible for him to stay on because he would “never recover” from his recent profanity-filled rant to then-New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza.

And so ended Scaramucci’s brief tenure as Trump’s White House communications director.

Scaramucci recalls, “A White House personnel guy then showed up. “He’s like, ‘Thank you so much for helping us here. [Reince Priebus, who had then recently been fired as Trump’s chief of staff] was a disaster.’ I said, ‘No problem.’ ”

“He says, ‘If you’re O.K. with it, I have to escort you out.’ I said, ‘Absolutely. No problem.’ ”

But Scaramucci then requested permission to make a discreet exit, given his “high profile” status.

“If you don’t mind, because I’m so high-profile at this point, I’d like to go out the East Wing exit, over by Treasury. Are you cool with that?’ ”

“Yeah, no problem,” he said, according to Scaramucci. “That’s fine, Mooch, no problem.”

If there was a lesson to be learned from Scaramucci’s firing, however, it seems to be lost on him.

In his Vanity Fair interview, the Mooch was still up to the same antics that got him axed, calling Priebus and other members of the political establishment “the f–king Sith Lord” and former chief strategist Steve Bannon a “swamp-like” “creature from the Black Lagoon.”