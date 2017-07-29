Anthony Scaramucci Is Also a Film Producer

It turns out that before stepping into the spotlight as a member of the Trump administration, Anthony Scaramucci was building his resume as a film producer.

The new White House communications director — who made headlines with his profanity-laced rant in a New Yorker interview that ran Thursday — is credited as a producer on several film projects, including Barry Levinson’s upcoming HBO movie in which Al Pacino stars as Joe Paterno, George Tillman Jr.’s The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, and a 2013 indie film titled Big Words.

The latter, about an up-and-coming rap group living through the 2008 election, is drawing extra attention this week after its director shared a Facebook post about his experience working with Scaramucci on the film.

“So, here’s one of those quirky, little twists of existence: The current White House Communications Director was a major investor in my film Big Words, probably, to this day, the most rewarding achievement of my life,” wrote director Neil Drumming.

He went on to say that he’s not a political person, and his agenda is best represented through his film, Big Words.

“I wanted to see people like me represented as flawed, complicated, whole people,” he wrote. “This is not at all intended as a defense of The Mooch. I’ve never been entirely sure of his intention when it came to investing in the film; we had some uncomfortable conversations around it. And, it certainly wasn’t a lot of money to him.But, in the end, he gave me what I desperately needed — funds to finish the film and deliver it to Ava DuVernay (shout out to ARRAY!) He did so on a handshake, having never met me before that day. Later, he said, if I ever made the money to pay him back, that I should, instead, roll it back into my next film. (He even offered to invest in that next film, but I couldn’t match the funds.)”

While Drumming didn’t directly comment on Scaramucci’s recent news-making statements, he wrote in closing, “Whatever’s going on with him and the White House at the moment, I write all this to say — as I have always believed — that the interesting thing about people is that they are complicated.”

ARRAY, George Tillman Jr., and Barry Levinson did not immediately respond to Entertainment Weekly’si requests for comment.

Scaramucci, meanwhile, asked for privacy on Friday after news broke that his wife, Deidre Ball, filed for divorce — reportedly over his new career as Trump’s spokesman.

“Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more,” he wrote on Twitter Friday.

On Saturday, Scaramucci tweeted that his family “does not need to be drawn into this” and that he would not be making further comments about the divorce.

