Divorce Lawyer for Anthony Scaramucci’s Estranged Wife Shuts Down Reports That Split Was Over Trump

Anthony Scaramucci‘s estranged wife did not initiate the split because of the Wall Street financier’s White House ambitions and devotion to President Donald Trump, her attorney confirms to PEOPLE.

“I don’t know where that came from, but it is not accurate. It is a false fact,” Jill Stone, a divorce lawyer representing Deidre Ball, tells PEOPLE, adding that’s the “only thing I can say” about the reason for the split.

The pair married in 2014 and met while Ball, 38, was an employee at his company, SkyBridge Capital, which he sold earlier this year.

Ball and Scaramucci made headlines in recent days when it was reported that she left Scaramucci, 53, while nine months pregnant, and has since given birth to a baby boy.

Stone confirms that Ball gave birth last Monday — just 18 days after filing divorce papers.

“We started the action July 6 in Nassau County Supreme Court. She did have a baby on Monday, his name is James,” she says.

She also shot down rumors that the newborn is ill.

“I can report that he’s doing very, very well,” she said, while confirming that both mom and baby are now home.

Stone’s comments to PEOPLE come on the same day that Scaramucci was shockingly removed from his role as White House communications director just 10 days after his appointment. The attorney did not comment on his resignation, but did briefly address rumors that the businessman has yet to see his son.

“I can’t confirm that because I’m not sure. You have to understand also that my client has been in the hospital and she’s with her baby and she really doesn’t want this to turn into a circus,” she said.