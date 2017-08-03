Anthony Scaramucci Cancels Live Event Shortly After It’s Announced, Says He’s ‘Focusing on Family’

In a turnaround even quicker than his tumultuous and historically short time as White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci has already canceled his Friday press conference — just hours after it was announced.

Scaramucci tweeted on Thursday afternoon that there would be “no press event tomorrow,” writing, “Focusing on Family, My Work in The Private Sector. #MovingForward Stay Tuned!”

No Press Event Tomorrow: Focusing on Family, My Work in The Private Sector. #MovingForward Stay Tuned! — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 3, 2017

The ousted communications director originally told CNN on Wednesday evening that he would appear live on multiple online platforms Friday with the help of former Fox News executive Bill Shine. Scaramucci said he would directly address supporters of his former boss, President Donald Trump.

Scaramucci was forced out earlier this week, the same day that Gen. John Kelly began his tenure as Trump’s new chief of staff, and shortly after it was revealed that his wife had filed for divorce – and given birth to their second child.

RELATED VIDEO: Exclusive: Natasha Stoynoff Speaks Out: ‘I Don’t Want Women to Feel Afraid’

Though the former New York financier’s exit was shocking after just 10 days in the role, Scaramucci insisted to CNN that he was never meant to stay long. He called himself a “special purpose vehicle.”

The latest news in the Scaramucci saga comes after the release of his White House communications plan, which he provided to CNN.

Among Scaramucci’s ideas? A national online lottery to play a round of golf with Trump, in order to “humanize” him and “burnish [the president’s] image.”

RELATED VIDEO: Anthony Scaramucci to Hold Live Online Event to Tell His Side of the Story

Further, Scaramucci suggested the creation of a “complaint box” for the press to issue their grievances, as well as a regular video series starring the president that would operate as ” ‘The President Donald J. Trump’ show.”

He also laid out ideas for an op-ed print series written by Trump, and pushed for a reemergence of Kellyanne Conway in live media appearances.

Interestingly enough, Scaramucci also asserted that he would “lead by example,” and ensure that his “overall conduct, tweets, internal and external comments” meet the standard of “does it help POTUS.”

He also included a note to “meet with Ryan Lizza” – the New Yorker reporter to whom Scaramucci unleashed a profanity-laden tirade that ultimately led to his downfall.