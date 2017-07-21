5 Things to Know About Anthony Scaramucci, the New White House Communications Director

Anthony Scaramucci, a New York financier and major Republican donor, has accepted the White House communications director position offered to him by President Donald Trump, the White House confirmed on Friday.

News of the hiring comes the same day that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation, reportedly because he strongly disagrees with the appointment.

Scaramucci is not a Washington insider, but is known as a major player in the GOP financing realm. He has a close relationship with the Trump family — working on the Trump Finance Committee during the presidential campaign — and is one of Trump’s most outspoken defenders in the media. Read on to learn more about the new communications director:

He was offered a position in the Trump cabinet back in January

The 53-year-old was initially offered the position of White House Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, but did not receive that role or any other position due to concerns about potential ethical conflicts tied to the sale of his SkyBridge Capital enterprise, ABC News reports.

Scaramucci got fired — and rehired — from Goldman Sachs after graduating Harvard Law School

After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1989 he took a job in investment banking for Goldman Sachs. He was fired a year later, New York reported, but was rehired in the sales department. He then left to start a hedge fund, which he then sold to a firm called Neuberger Berman, which later sold the fund to Lehman Brothers. All this provided Scaramucci with enough capital to start SkyBridge, a global investment firm specializing in hedge fund products.

He’s reportedly really rich

The Long Island native and Tufts University alum is reportedly very rich. On Jan. 14 — as he was being considered for a position in the Trump administration — he announced during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he had sold SkyBridge that day, per CNBC, which also reported that the fund of funds was worth $12 billion.

He’s close to Donald Trump Jr.

Scaramucci also has a close relationship with the president’s eldest son, The New York Times reports. As Donald Trump Jr. continues to be scrutinized for his involvement in a meeting with a Russian lawyer who had ties to the Kremlin, Scaramucci has been vocal in his support of Trump Jr. On Jul 9, Scaramucci tweeted his support for the embattled son, writing, “ @ DonaldJTrumpJr is a virtuous and honorable man. Virtue means the courage to act with integrity. Don does that everyday. # stopwitchunt.”

.@DonaldJTrumpJr is a virtuous and honorable man. Virtue means the courage to act with integrity. Don does that everyday. #stopwitchunt — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 9, 2017

Scaramucci was at the center of a CNN scandal

He was also the center of a story CNN retracted back in June, which tied Scaramucci to a $10 billion Russian fund. There was not enough evidence to support the story, and three journalists resigned after it was retracted, according to the Los Angeles Times.