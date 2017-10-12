Anthony Bourdain Slams Hillary Clinton's Interview About Harvey Weinstein Calling It 'Shameful' and 'Disingenuous'

One day after Anthony Bourdain expressed his support for girlfriend Asia Argento after she claimed Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her, he took aim at Hillary Clinton.

Bourdain tweeted his disappointment and anger toward the former Secretary of State, who said during a CNN interview on Wednesday that the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against Weinstein were “intolerable.”

Despite starring on CNN in his show Parts Unknown, the celebrity chef did not hold back.

“I was — I was just sick,” she told Fareed Zakaria. “I was shocked. I was appalled. And, you know, like so many people who’ve come forward and spoken out, this was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past.”

Weinstein donated toward Clinton’s political campaigns. Clinton said that while it wasn’t possible to return the money, she would donate it to charity.

“What other people are saying, what my former colleagues are saying, is they’re going to donate it to charity, and of course I will do that,” she said.

And I have to say, Hillary's interview with Fareed Zakaria was shameful in its deflection and its disingenuousness. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

know what Hillary Clinton is NOT? She's not stupid. Or unsophisticated about the world. The Weinstein stories had been out there for years — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

Bourdain wrote that Clinton’s response to the Weinstein allegations was “terrible,” while also calling her interview a “real disappointment.”

Mindless Hillary hate aside, this was a terrible response to questions about a "friend" who's been tormenting women for decades. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

I have met Hillary Clinton. I liked her. I admired much about her. This interview was a real disappointment. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

Hillary is CLEARLY not responsible for anything Weinstein Thats screamingly obvious. Her response to questions though has been uninspiring — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 12, 2017

I can assure you that the victims of Mr. Weinstein's three decades of predatory behavior are disappointed too. I'm sitting next to one. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 12, 2017

Bourdain showed his unwavering support for Weinstein’s alleged victims, including Argento, with whom he’s in a relationship.

He tweeted on Monday, “I am proud and honored to know you.” He tweeted against on Tuesday morning, “You just did the hardest thing in the world.”

Zakaria noted that many in the entertainment industry claimed Weinstein’s actions were a well-known fact, yet unspoken. Clinton asserted she “certainly didn’t” know.

“I don’t know who did, but I can only speak for myself, and I think speak for many others who knew him primarily through politics,” she said.

Clinton added, “But the courage of these women coming forward now is really important because it can’t just end with one person’s disgraceful behavior and the consequences that he is now facing.”

In a New Yorker article released Tuesday morning, Argento, 42, claims that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1997 by forcibly performing oral sex on her.

She alleged that she was invited to what was supposed to be a Miramax party at a hotel in France, but arrived to find Weinstein alone in his hotel room.

“He asks me to give a massage. I was, like, ‘Look man, I am no f—–g fool,'” Argento told writer Ronan Farrow of her experience. “But, looking back, I am a f—–g fool. And I am still trying to come to grips with what happened.” She later added: “It wouldn’t stop. It was a nightmare.”

Argento also acknowledged that she eventually had a consensual relationship with Weinstein in the five years following the incident. She added that she had been hesitant to come forward due to the studio executive’s power in the industry.

“I know he has crushed a lot of people before,” she said. “That’s why this story—in my case, it’s twenty years old, some of them are older—has never come out.”

In response to the lengthy allegations issued against Weinstein in the piece, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”