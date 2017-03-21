‘Have You Lost Your Mind?’ Anne Frank Center Slams Tim Allen for Nazi Germany Comment

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect is calling on Tim Allen to apologize for his controversial comments that compared being a conservative in Hollywood today to “1930s Germany.”

In a statement posted to Facebook , the non-profit’s executive director, Steven Goldstein, said, “Tim, have you lost your mind? No one in Hollywood today is subjecting you or anyone else to what the Nazis imposed on Jews in the 1930s – the world’s most evil program of dehumanization, imprisonment and mass brutality, implemented by an entire national government, as the prelude for the genocide of nearly an entire people.”

Goldstein continued, “Sorry, Tim, that’s just not the same as getting turned down for a movie role. It’s time for you to leave your bubble to apologize to the Jewish people and, to be sure, the other peoples also targeted by the Nazis.”

The statement also said that Allen’s comments, which the actor made during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, trivialize “the horrors imposed on Jews in Nazi Germany.”

“We call on Tim to apologize,” the center concluded.

Allen – who has spoken positively about President Donald Trump and also narrated an ad for Trump’s 2016 GOP presidential primary rival, Gov. John Kasich – told Kimmel last Friday, “You’ve gotta be real careful around here. You get beat up if don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ’30s Germany.”

The 63-year-old continued, “I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘you know what we believe is right’ — I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’ ”

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Much It Would Cost to Paint the White House (And More Crazy Facts)

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect is based in the United States, and works to address civil and human rights in honor of young, Holocaust victim Anne Frank, whose diary chronicling her wartime experiences was famously published posthumously.

According to the group’s website, “through educational programs and grassroots organizing, the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect calls out prejudice, counters discrimination and advocates for the kinder and fairer world of which Anne Frank dreamed.”

The center has previously spoken out against Trump for dragging his feet in response to the rise in anti-Semitic violence, vandalism and harassment since his rise to power.