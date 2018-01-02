Prankster Edits Animatronic Trump Into Real Photos of the President -- And Twitter Is Impressed

Just when you thought Walt Disney World’s animatronic Donald Trump had lived out his 15 minutes of fame — the faux president is having another moment on Twitter.

User @bornmiserable caught social media’s attention on Friday after sharing a collage of three real-life pictures of Trump bearing the photoshopped head of his animatronic double.

“I replaced .@realDonaldTrump with his Disney animatronic figure and honestly, it’s an improvement,” the Twitter user captioned their work.

After the initial post went viral, earning more than 13,000 retweets and 51,000 likes, @bornmiserable was asked to edit the robotic Trump head into other photos of the president.

It was a busy holiday for @bornmiserable as they shared photo after doctored photo of animatronic Trump into the late hours of New Year’s Eve.