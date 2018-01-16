Watch Anderson Cooper Blast Trump's Claim That He's the ‘Least Racist Person’

Anderson Cooper is not buying Donald Trump’s claim that he’s the “least racist person.”

The president used those words to defend himself amid backlash over his reported comments describing Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “s–thole” countries during an immigration meeting with lawmakers last week. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who was present during the meeting, has gone on record confirming the president made those remarks. Trump has denied using the vulgar language and all charges of racism.

But Cooper says it’s no coincidence that the president has had to deny being a racist on more than one occasion over the years.

On Monday night’s airing of Anderson Cooper 360, the host turned Trump’s own words and actions against him to show the president’s decades-long history of racism — from being sued by the Department of Justice for housing discrimination in the 1970s, to his “birther” crusade against former President Barack Obama, to his defense of white supremacists in Charlottesville as “very fine people.”

“The president doth protest too much?” CNN’s Cooper asks. Watch the clip above.