WATCH: Anderson Cooper to Jeffrey Lord: ‘You’d Defend [Trump] If He Took a Dump on His Desk’

CNN host Anderson Cooper painted a frightening visual Friday night while debating with commentator Jeffrey Lord.

At one point during the back-and-forth debate on the topic of FBI director James Comey, Cooper tells Lord, “You can’t defend what the president of the United States just said.”

Lord, however, did defend Trump, saying, “I don’t care what he says to the Russians. I mean, he’s the President of the United States. If he wants to say that, Barack Obama wants to say whatever–”

That’s when Cooper interjected, “If Trump took a dump on his desk, you would defend it.”

I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 20, 2017

Lord laughed it off and Cooper later apologized for the “crude” comment.

Cooper has made a habit lately of making his feelings known. During a recent interview with Kellyanne Conway, the CNN host could be seen rolling his eyes during one of her responses.