Alyssa Milano Rallies Against Roy Moore, Drives People to the Polls in Alabama: 'Let's Go!'

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano made good on her promise to drive people to the polls in Alabama Tuesday to cast their vote against controversial Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The outspoken star, 44, posted a brief video on Twitter Tuesday showing herself in a van with several young people on their way to the polls to vote for Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

“Let’s go,” she declares after asking the group questions about the importance of voting.

Milano, who helped launch the #MeToo hashtag and has encouraged women who have been subjected to sexual harassment and assault to speak out, has campaigned fiercely for Jones and against Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct with several underage girls while he was in his 30s. (He denies all charges against him.)

She declined to mention Moore by name in the short video, although one young person obliquely referenced the scandal when Milano asked about the “one thing you could say to people your age that are watching this right now that are interested in politics and are interested in what’s going on in your state, what would it be?”

One young woman replied: “It’s important for you to evaluate your candidates and choose someone who has integrity, because they are going to be representing you as a people.”

Earlier in the day, Milano also posted a photo of herself phone banking for Jones.

Phone banking for #GOTV4Doug! Jimmy you’re my hero! Polls close at 7pm. Alabama! If you need a lift call us at (800)484-0217! pic.twitter.com/Pd61YnV5fV — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 12, 2017

Actress Piper Perabo also tweeted a photo of herself phone banking alongside Milano.

On Monday evening, Milano joined former NBA star Charles Barkley and Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba onstage at an election eve rally.

I’m down in Alabama today talking to the incredible, hard-working people behind the #DougJonesForSenate Campaign. Make your voice count, Alabama. #vote #AlabamaSenateRace pic.twitter.com/Cur5VkLsdb — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) December 11, 2017

Barkley talked in stark terms about Moore’s candidacy, stating “How can that man be in the lead?” according ABC News.

“At some point we have got to stop looking like idiots to the nation,” Barkley also said, per the outlet.