'Mueller, Don't Be Late!' Alvin and the Chipmunks Want Trump Impeached for Christmas in Parody Song

Alvin and the Chipmunks don’t want a hula hoop for Christmas this year — they want President Donald Trump to get impeached.

Just in time for the holidays, comedian Rocky Mountain Mike has released a parody video of the singing rodents’ classic hit “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” that reflects on our current political climate.

“Alright, you chipmunks, ready for indictments?” begins the video posted on Sunday.

The lyrics go on to warn, “President, your time is near. We can hardly stand the wait, please Mueller don’t be late.

Although talk of impeachment began even before Trump took office in November, House Democrats recently introduced articles of impeachment against Trump amid Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s growing list of indictments.

And on Sunday — just two days after Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to charges that he lied to the FBI during a January 2017 interview — Sen. Dianne Feinstein said that the Senate’s own investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election includes a potential obstruction of justice case against the president.

“I think what we’re beginning to see is the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice,” said Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on NBC’s Meet the Press.

She specifically mentioned Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey. “It is my belief that that is directly because [Comey] did not agree to lift the cloud of the Russia investigation. That’s obstruction of justice.”