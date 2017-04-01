All the Times Donald Trump Called Chuck Todd ‘Sleepy Eyes’ on Twitter

Part of President Trump’s phrase vault — which includes “lock her up,” “fake news,” and “Crooked Hillary” — is “sleepy eyes.” On Saturday, Trump attacked NBC News political director Chuck Todd on Twitter with the insult for not focusing on his discredited claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.
“When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?” he asked. “It is the same Fake News Media that said there is ‘no path to victory for Trump’ that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!” FBI director James Comey confirmed last month that the FBI is investigating any ties between Trump’s administration and Russia.
If “sleepy eyes” sounds familiar, that’s because the phrase has become one of Trump’s recurring zingers for Todd. Here are all the times he’s used it.
It goes all the way back to 2012, when Trump tweeted, “It’s great that sleepy eyes @chucktodd gets no traction,” after Todd had reported a day earlier on an “enthusiasm gap” between Republican and Democratic voters. And there have been many more instances since.
Todd responded to Trump’s tweet on Saturday, as he’s done in the past. “For those wondering, I slept well even tho I stayed up late watching the #msstate upset of UConn. #cowbell. Don’t feel sleepy at all though,” he wrote.
