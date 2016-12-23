Alec Baldwin ‘Volunteers’ His Services for Donald Trump’s Inauguration — Find Out What He Has in Mind

With Donald Trump‘s already controversial inauguration just a few weeks away, Alec Baldwin joked that he’d be interested in lending his services for the Jan. 20 event.

On Thursday, the Emmy winner took to Twitter and volunteered his musical talents for Trump’s ceremony.

“I wanna perform at Trump’s inauguration. I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELL,” he quipped along with a link to AC/DC’s popular music video.

I wanna perform at Trump's inauguration.

I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELLhttps://t.co/fCTArIajFb — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

Baldwin, 58, isn’t shy about speaking his mind in regards to the President-elect. The actor, who impersonates Trump for Saturday Night Live, recently opened up in a new interview for ¡HOLA! magazine’s cover story about taking on the role of the business mogul.

“I’m glad people find it funny,” Baldwin said of his impression of Trump, 70. “But at the same time, I think people were very worried about the election. Both sides are very passionate so it’s been a very, very difficult time in this country.”

“I haven’t felt like this in a long, long time,” he added. “There are bad feelings on both sides, so to have the opportunity to give people a chance to talk and laugh about it is a good thing.”

Aside from Baldwin’s jokes about attending the historical event, many more Hollywood stars have already rejected the celebration.

The 70-year-old former businessman took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that A-list celebrities are “all wanting tixs” to his inauguration, but he wants to keep things focused on “the PEOPLE.”

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

And one celebrity was especially unimpressed by Trump’s tweet: Chrissy Teigen.

“Hi — we are people,” the 31-year-old model wrote to the President-elect. “You are our president too. I don’t want you to be, but you are.”

She went on to add, “We ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear.”