'This Is Going to Be So Easy!': Alec Baldwin Returns to SNL to Roast Trump Dealing with an Alien Invasion

If it was aliens vs. Trump, who would win?

Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live as President Donald Trump once again, this time addressing his troops in the midst of an alien invasion in the not-too-distant future.

“We’re going to beat these aliens because we’ve got the best military in the world,” Trump says while attempting to give a rousing speech to his troops. “But … we don’t win anymore. These aliens are laughing at us. They’re killing us and they’re laughing at us.”

“We know the aliens are killing us sir, they have the most advanced weaponized technology we’ve ever seen,” cast member Kennan Thompson, who was playing an army commander, said. “What should we do?”

Trump’s solution? Bringing back … coal. Hm.

There were some bright spots for SNL‘s Trump, however. After learning that the aliens had vaporized the entire state of California he got excited thinking that he had finally won the popular vote.

After more non sequitur ramblings while the army tries to convince Trump to take the alien invasion seriously, a soldier has to break the news to the president that Trump Hotel in New York City had been destroyed but “luckily no lives were lost because no one was staying at the hotel.”

After the aliens finally arrive, they naturally demand to be taken to America’s leader, aka, Trump.

“Really,” the alien laughs. “This is going to be so easy.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.