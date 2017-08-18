Former Vice President Al Gore has a singular piece of advice for President Donald Trump: Resign.

Joining the chorus of politicians who have denounced the president for the myriad political controversies that have transpired since Trump took office in January, Gore looked unflinchingly into the camera and told the president to “resign” in a video interview published Thursday by the British LADbible.

Gore, who went on to talk about the climate change crisis and global warming in the interview, didn’t elaborate on why he thought Trump should step down. His comments came as the president faced widespread backlash for refusing to unequivocally lay blame for last weekend’s deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, with the neo-Nazis who marched through that college town wielding torches and weapons while shouting racist taunts.

This is not the first time Gore has spoken out against Trump. He’s also criticized the president for his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.

After Trump’s move, Gore talked to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about the consequences of ignoring the dangers posed by man-made pollution.

“What they are telling us now will happen in the future if we don’t stop using the atmosphere as an open sewer includes the threat that human civilization itself will be in danger,” said Gore, who met with President Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, after the election to discuss climate change. “What the scientists told us 20 years ago has come true.”

When Gore made an appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher earlier this month, he talked to Maher about that December meeting — saying that he thought “there was a chance he might come to his senses,” Politico reported.

But since becoming president, not only has Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Agreement, but he is also moving to dismantle rules set up by the Environment Protection Agency regarding domestic regulations for vehicles and power plants.

In the LADbible interview, Gore also discussed his upcoming film An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. The environmental activist encouraged people to see the new documentary — a follow-up to his 2006 Oscar-winning original documentary — that he said will “tell you everything you need to know about the climate crisis.”

He added that as citizens, Americans “have the ability to influence the political leaders that are supposed to be representing you and not representing the lobbyists and polluters.”

“I think the present government should be doing a whole lot more to solve climate crisis,” he said.