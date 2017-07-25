Al Gore Blasts Trump for ‘Normalizing’ Climate Change Denial in New Book: The ‘Future of Humanity’ Is at Risk

“Because many governments in the world — especially the United States government in 2017 — are still controlled by fossil fuel interests, the growing citizen activist movement pushing for more rapid change is actually the most important movement in world history,” he writes in the book released Tuesday.

An Inconvenient Sequel champions this “citizen activist movement,” and vividly outlines the catastrophes we’ve faced and will continue to face if mankind does not change its behaviors.

“What the scientists told us 20 years ago has come true,” Gore told PEOPLE last month after President Trump decided to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement — an action Gore and many others were vehemently against. “What they are telling us now will happen in the future if we don’t stop using the atmosphere as an open sewer includes the threat that human civilization itself will be in danger… We are in a race against time.”

In his new book, Gore (chairman of The Climate Reality Project) uses a plethora of facts to show how humans have helped create the climate crisis, but also provides tips for how humans can remedy it (such as by switching to new sustainable technologies).

Gore argues that some of the biggest inhibitors to this progress come from special interests and the Trump administration.

He reminds readers that Exxon Mobil knew about the environmental cost of burning fossil fuels in the 1970s and, instead of changing, tried to “dupe” the public. Gore then puts a spotlight on President Trump’s administration.