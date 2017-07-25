Al Gore Blasts Trump for ‘Normalizing’ Climate Change Denial in New Book: The ‘Future of Humanity’ Is at Risk

Former Vice President Al Gore called attention to the climate crisis with his 2006 documentary and book An Inconvenient Truth in 2006.
Eleven years later, he’s created an even more urgent call to action with his new book and upcoming documentary, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, which take a critical swipe at the Trump administration, special interest groups and their role in fostering climate change denial.
“Because many governments in the world — especially the United States government in 2017 — are still controlled by fossil fuel interests, the growing citizen activist movement pushing for more rapid change is actually the most important movement in world history,” he writes in the book released Tuesday.
An Inconvenient Sequel champions this “citizen activist movement,” and vividly outlines the catastrophes we’ve faced and will continue to face if mankind does not change its behaviors.
“What the scientists told us 20 years ago has come true,” Gore told PEOPLE last month after President Trump decided to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement — an action Gore and many others were vehemently against. “What they are telling us now will happen in the future if we don’t stop using the atmosphere as an open sewer includes the threat that human civilization itself will be in danger… We are in a race against time.”
In his new book, Gore (chairman of The Climate Reality Project) uses a plethora of facts to show how humans have helped create the climate crisis, but also provides tips for how humans can remedy it (such as by switching to new sustainable technologies).
Gore argues that some of the biggest inhibitors to this progress come from special interests and the Trump administration.
He reminds readers that Exxon Mobil knew about the environmental cost of burning fossil fuels in the 1970s and, instead of changing, tried to “dupe” the public. Gore then puts a spotlight on President Trump’s administration.
“President Donald Trump once called climate change a Chinese hoax (although he later claimed he was joking), and the man he appointed to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, even denied the most basic scientific finding concerning global warming: that CO2 emissions trap heat in the atmosphere. That fact was proven by scientists more than 150 years ago!” he writes. “These misinformation efforts have thus far been all too effective. They’ve obstructed progress by normalizing outright denial of science so effectively that the U.S. has more climate change deniers than any other country.”‘
In March, President Trump signed an executive order to begin reversing some of the biggest environmental regulations put in place during the Obama administration.
“The wrecking ball that is the Trump presidency continues,” Ken Kimmell, president of the Union of Concerned Scientists, told TIME in an emailed statement that month. “The executive order undercuts a key part of the nation’s response to climate change, without offering even a hint of what will replace it.”
In An Inconvenient Sequel, Gore outlines how citizens can combat these types of decisions: become activists.
“It is not an overstatement to say that the entire future of humanity depends upon whether or not we rise to the challenge before us,” he writes.
“We’re going to meet the commitments under the [Paris] climate agreement, regardless of what President Trump does,” Gore told PEOPLE last month. “If we all make up our minds to do this, we can all solve the climate crisis.”
An Inconvenient Sequel is available now. The companion film will have a limited release this Friday, and open nationwide on Aug. 4.