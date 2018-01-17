Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels Describes Alleged Sex with Trump in Shelved 2011 Interview  

In Touch magazine has published excerpts from a shelved 2011 interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels, in which she describes multiple alleged sexual encounters with then-future President Donald Trump.

Daniels told In Touch in 2011 that she and Trump had “textbook generic” sex during their first tryst, which she said took place in July 2006, less than four months after Trump’s wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron, now 11.

“I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me,’ ” said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

The excerpts published Wednesday come days after the Wall Street Journal reported that a lawyer for Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the 2016 election so she’d keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter.

Since the interview was conducted in 2011, before Daniels signed the reported NDA, In Touch is planning to run the entire, unedited, 5,500-word transcript later this week, the Daily Beast reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. According to the source, the interview includes details about “[w]hat he’s like in bed, pillow talk, she talks about what he’s like down there…”

In Touch said Daniels took and passed a polygraph test at the time. Her account was also corroborated to the magazine by Daniels’ close friend Randy Spears and ex-husband Mike Moz.

Daniels’ friend, adult film star Alana Evans, also corroborated reports of the relationship in an interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today on Tuesday.

In the In Touch interview, which marks the first time Daniels herself has confirmed the alleged affair, she said Trump asked for her number and invited her to dinner after meeting at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

When she arrived at his hotel room, he was wearing sweatpants and they ended up having dinner there. Daniels says she went to the bathroom and when she returned, Trump was sitting on the bed and asked her to join him.

Daniels said she thought to herself, “Ugh, here we go.”

Daniels also claimed she had a few more sexual encounters with Trump in the months that followed.

The White House, Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, and Daniels herself have all denied that she was paid off for her silence or that Trump ever had sex with her.

In a statement released earlier this month by Cohen on her behalf, Daniels said allegations that she had a sexual or romantic affair with Trump were “completely false.”