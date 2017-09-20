3 Ways the New Obamacare Repeal Bill Would Change Women’s Access to Health Care

Named for sponsors Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, the Graham-Cassidy bill would make it harder for low-income women to access Planned Parenthood, reduce private insurance coverage for abortions and allow states to reduce maternity coverage.

The bill needs to pass by the end of September to have a realistic chance of being enacted into law. It’s currently just a handful of votes away from reaching the majority needed.

Here’s a closer look at how the Graham-Cassidy bill would affect women’s health.

It would prevent women on Medicaid from visiting Planned Parenthood

The bill would end for one year federal funding to states that pay for lower-income women on Medicaid to get reproductive health services at Planned Parenthood. (Since 1977, federal law has banned the use of federal funds for abortion except in cases of rape, incest or life endangerment.)

It would restrict abortion coverage on plans that get tax credits

The bill would restrict people who get tax credits to buy insurance on the individual market from purchasing plans that include abortion coverage. It would also bar small businesses that receive tax credits to offer insurance from including abortion coverage in employees’ plans.

It would drop a requirement that health insurance plans include maternity care

The bill would allow states to stop requiring that private insurance plans include maternity care among the essential health benefits included in the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

This article originally appeared on Time.com