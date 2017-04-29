100DaysofShame, #MAGA and More: President Donald Trump’s First 100 Days — On Twitter

Donald Trump‘s Twitter account has been infamous since long before he launched his presidential campaign in July 2015. And now that he’s in the White House … well, nothing’s really changed: He’s continued to be an active Twitter user into his presidency, sparking headlines, commenting on policy and critiquing journalists on the platform.

As we mark President Trump’s first 100 days in office Saturday, let’s take a look back at some of the most noteworthy facts and figures on how he tackled his first 100 days on Twitter — and how Twitter tackled him.

Retweets

Trump’s most retweeted message since January 20 came just two days after the inauguration, in response to the hundreds of women’s marches held across the globe. The tweet wasn’t written in his usual brash style, which had users skeptical that Trump himself sent the tweet. One said,”He didn’t tweet that. That’s not his verbiage,” while another asked, “Who wrote this? An assistant hacked you didn’t they?”

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

The second most retweeted tweet was one congratulating the New England Patriots on their Super Bowl comeback, and the third was in reaction to an appeals court upholding the halt on his first travel ban.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

However, this Election Day tweet is still his most retweeted of all time.

TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2016

Engagement

But despite his new position — and the high level of news coverage his tweets typically receive — Trump’s Twitter engagement is actually declining. In three months, Trump’s average engagement per tweet has dropped 66 percent, from 206,000 to 71,000, according to a case study on Trump’s tweets throughout his first 100 days published by Huge.

Mike May, vice president of strategy at Huge and author of the study, says that the introduction of more “prepared” tweets (tweets that don’t appear to be written by Trump himself) likely contributed to the decline.

“During the first month of his presidency, these [prepared] tweets started to creep in,” he says. “But then it was rising month by month. It was this authentic glimpse into his mind and the way he was viewing things. The introduction of these prepared tweets from his staff sound less authentic.”

May speculates that the introduction of “prepared” tweets may be a tactic from White House staff who want to detract attention from their boss’s direct tweets (as Politico reported that they’d like) and that lessened engagement was actually the goal of incorporating prepared tweets.

“There was no way they were going to get Donald Trump to stop tweeting,” May says. “But this is a way to make people pay less attention. Now, people are always questioning, ‘Is this really Donald Trump, or is this just business as usual in the White House?’ “

Topics

The word that most frequently appeared in Trump’s tweets during his first 100 days? It’s not a surprising one: “great.” That’s followed by “America” and “American,” and then “news” and “media.” Fake news also makes the list, taking sixth place. Other words in the top ten include “country” (#10), “jobs” (#4) and “people” (#8), according to Twitter.

As one might expect, Trump often included the @WhiteHouse handle in his tweets, followed by a tie between @foxandfriends and @nytimes (no word on whether it was always preceded by “failing.”) Also in the top five mentioned handles are @FoxNews, @VP, for Vice President Mike Pence, @CNN and @POTUS.

Trump also frequently uses hashtags in his tweets, with his most favored during his first 100 days being #MAGA, #AmericaFirst, #ICYMI, #USA and #Obamacare.

Events

But Trump wasn’t the only person tweeting throughout the first few months of his presidency.

People tweeted about Trump the most on his inauguration day, of course. Other big days for Trump talk on Twitter were January 28 and 29, after he signed the “travel ban” executive order, February 16, the day of his press conference, February 9, the day Kellyanne Conway told viewers to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff” on TV, and March 4, the day he accused former President Barack Obama of tapping his wires during his campaign.

Hashtags

As his presidency has gone on, it’s those who aren’t on Team Trump who are the loudest on Twitter, according to Talkwalker, a social analytics firm. Talkwater’s research finds that anti-Trump tweeters dominated the top five hashtags surrounding Trump’s first 100 days.

The most popular? #100DaysofShame, by far, with 12,618 tweets. Next was #TheResistance, with 5,898, and then #UniteBlue with 3,577. In fourth place, the only pro-Trump hashtag, #MAGA, with 2,237 tweets. The top five is rounded out with #resist, with 2,224.

Todd Grossman, CEO of Talkwalker, says that the lack of pro-Trump hashtags was surprising, after they dominated the conversation during the election cycle.

“It is a contrast,” Grossman told PEOPLE. “#MAGA went silent. And it was such a surprise, because they were always so vocal during the campaign.”

One exception? Oscar night, when Grossman says Trump supporters were frequently tweeting their disdain for host Jimmy Kimmel’s comments about the president.

No matter what the president tweeting — or what people are tweeting about him — Grossman says there’s no denying that Trump is revolutionizing the expected way politicians approach social media platforms like Twitter.

“Trump’s really the first ‘social media president’ in terms of using Twitter,” Grossman says. “He’s really made this into a new way of communication, where he has control of these messages.”