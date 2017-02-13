Zoo Hosting Bird Version of The Bachelorette to Help Winged Lady Find Love

Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo has found three enticing suitors for its single female blue-grey tanager.

Each bird beau-to-be is set up next to the female’s cage so she can get a good look at her dates — but no touching is allowed. And all of the interaction between the winged lady and her three Lotharios is being filmed. According to the Chicago Tribune, the zoo has set up this avian version of The Bachelorette to see who is the best mate for the female tanager by letting the bird choose herself.

After filming the birds for an extended period of time, the zoo will review the footage and see which of the suitors the female interacted with most. This is the guy that will receive the final rose — which in this case is just a trip to the fantasy suite, a.k.a. the female bird’s cage.

While the lengths the Brookfield Zoo is going to may seem excessive, staff sees it as a necessary step forward to helping maintain animal population.

“By taking this different approach, what we’re looking at is trying to increase the welfare of the animals and their breeding success,” said Tim Snyder, curator of birds for the Chicago Zoological Society, which runs Brookfield.

This is breaking with the method that many zoos use of looking at the genetic data of animals and pairing them with the mate that is the best match scientifically. But wild animals rarely choose the mate that is best for them by the numbers. For tanagers, wild females pick their partner based on color, tail length and a variety of other factors. By leaning on this more natural method of selection, the Brookfield Zoo hopes to have better success mating its tanagers, and the opportunity to expand similar mating methods to other animals.

“We’re all in favor of true love,” Kevin McGowan, an ornithologist at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology (who is not involved in the research) told the Chicago Tribune. “Anything we can do to promote true love among birds, especially around Valentine’s Day, is a good thing.”