Lena Dunham‘s claims that her former dog Lamby had suffered from aggression may have been disputed by the animal shelter from which she adopted the dog, but the facility where she surrendered her dog for treatment is standing by her — revealing the dog bit three workers, drawing blood each time.

Zen Dog, an L.A. facility that works with dogs with behavioral issues, had taken over custody of Lamby at Dunham’s request. The facility’s owner Matt Beisner said Lamby displayed aggressive behaviors when anyone tried to touch him, TMZ reports.

Dunham had adopted Lamby from a Brooklyn based no-kill shelter, BARC, but announced back in June via an Instagram post that she had placed Lamby in a “professional facility” last winter after struggling with “four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication.” Dunham went on to say that “Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others.”

This post prompted BARC to “bite” back.

“When she adopted the dog from us, it wasn’t crazy,” Robert Vazquez, a spokesman for BARC, told Yahoo Celebrity on Thursday. “I have pictures of the dog loving on Lena and her mom, which is weird if the dog was abused. It wouldn’t be cuddling with her or be in the bed with her ‘boyfriend’ in the pages of Vogue.”

In another post shared yesterday on Instagram featuring a painting Dunham made of Lamby, Dunham wrote that, “After countless hours of training, endless financial support and a lot of tears he was given access to a better life.”

A source close to Dunham told PEOPLE that she had taken Lamby to at least six different vets. Several vets thought that the dog had suffered from “past abuse,” and may have even had brain damage.

Zen Dog’s Beisner also said that Lamby had to be heavily medicated, had a nasty temperament, and was drinking its own urine. He also said that Duhman has been having “frequent in depth conversations,” about Lamby’s progress at the facility.

Beisner added that one of his former staffers has since adopted Lamby.

Meanwhile, Dunham was spotted yesterday walking her two new poodle pups, Karen and Susan, with boyfriend Jack Antonoff.