Your Pet Can Be Part of Doris Day’s 93rd Birthday Celebration

An avid animal lover and advocate, legendary actress Doris Day has one wish for her 93rd birthday.

The star wants to see your cuddly, adorable, precious pets! All you have to do is post a photo or video of your furry friend on any (or all) social media networks with the hashtag #DorisBirthdayWish and tag the Doris Day Animal Foundation (DDAF) with the tag @ddaf_org.

After looking over all the sweet submissions, Day and her foundation will choose 93 photos/videos to be turned into a digital birthday card, which will be presented to Day for her 93rd birthday, on April 3, and featured on the DDAF website and right here on People.com.

“While I am just learning what a ‘hashtag’ means, I can’t wait to see you all share your love for animals on social media,” Day said about the campaign. “What a fun way to get new generations involved in this cause, and I’ll be watching so be clever!”

You heard it from the Hollywood icon herself: be clever, be cute and be sure to share your pets so they have a chance to find online stardom and make the #DorisBirthdayWish come true.