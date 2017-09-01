The lobster that Bill Porter of Marblehead, Massachusetts, pulled up was a yellow diamond in the rough. In fact, according to the New England Aquarium, this golden crustacean is one in 30 million!

Lucky for this uniquely colored lobster, it won’t be landing on a local seafood menu. Instead, the rare find was donated to Boston’s New England Aquarium, where it will join an assortment of beautifully hued cohabitants.

“This pale yellow joins other oddly colored lobsters including a blue, orange, calico, and the Aquarium’s Halloween lobster, which is orange on one side and black on the other,” the aquarium said.

Note: In order for this photo to be taken, the lobsters had to be positioned facing away from each other so no fights would break out amongst the aquarium’s colorful, but highly antagonistic “upper crust.” (The Real Housewives producers should probably adopt this strategy for future photo shoots, as well.)

While the golden lobster is not yet on exhibit since it has to undergo at least a month of quarantine, fans will be able to visit it and its “crabby” frenemies in the rocky Northern Waters gallery exhibit soon.