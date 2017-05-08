Years of Cruel Abuse Leave Rescue Dog Scarred Everywhere but His Heart

This rescue pup is named Dwayne “The Rock,” not for his bulging muscles, but for his enduring strength and kindness.

Dwayne is currently enjoying the safety, care and affection of the Helen Woodward Animal Center, but his time before this was dark and scary. For years, the dog was abused by his previous owner in Tijuana, who would bind Dwayne’s mouth with a crude wire muzzle and routinely beat the innocent animal. Eventually this owner went to jail for charges unrelated to the abuse, leaving Dwayne on the streets to fend for himself. He found no kindness there. Dwayne was abused by locals, who poured scalding water on him because of his deformities and was attacked by other dogs. This tragic life has left its scars on Dwayne’s body, but not on his spirit.

“Despite these crimes, the gentle canine has nothing but love to offer each person he meets – lowering his head, offering a lick and gently pressing his crippled body against them,” Helen Woodward Animal Center said in a statement.

The shelter ended up caring for the dog after the center’s Companion Animal Hospital Chief Veterinarian Dr. Patricia Carter was contacted by the independent rescue who saved the dog for help. The rescue has been able to raise funds to take care of Dwayne’s head wounds and neuter surgery, but needed assistance with his long-term care. After seeing the dog, Dr. Carter knew Dwayne deserved whatever it would take to give him a better life.

“I immediately contacted our president,” explained Dr. Carter. “You can’t look at this dog and not want to do everything in your power to help him. I knew he would say yes.”

Now, the center is working overtime to help heal Dwayne’s laundry list of injuries.

“His front right leg had been kicked out of the socket so many times, the dog’s elbow protruded at a painful angle. His misshapen muzzle made his breathing labored and drinking nearly impossible,” the center said.

All of this healing will take time, but now Dwayne finally has the tools to do it. The center has started a fundraising page for his care, which you can donate to, and has moved the dog in with a foster family that is focused on showering him with devotion and love. Once Dwayne has traveled the long road to recovery, he will be adopted out to a forever family.

“It’s unbelievable,” stated Helen Woodward Animal Center President and CEO Mike Arms. “This beautiful dog took all the despicable abuse and neglect man can show to an animal and still he wouldn’t turn on mankind. Helping animals like this is at the heart of Helen Woodward Animal Center. This is what we stand for and we’ll do everything we can to care for him and protect him.”