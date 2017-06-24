People

Pet News

Drop Dead Grotesque! ‘Gassy’ Mastiff Martha Reigns Supreme at 2017 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

Justin Sullivan/Getty

They brought their best bad hair days, crazy eyes and snaggle teeth, but only one canine could be crowned “The Ugliest.”

On Friday, the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, held its annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest and  Martha, a “gassy” and gentle 125-pound Neapolitan Mastiff, went home with the top prize, beating out 13 fierce competitors.

For sharing that ugly-cute mug with the world, Martha won $1,500, a trophy and a trip to New York City to meet adoring fans and the press.

A contestant named Icky
Justin Sullivan/Getty
Chase, a contestant
Justin Sullivan/Getty

Contestant Moe
Justin Sullivan/Getty

The World’s Ugliest Dog contest has been a Sonoma-Marin Fair staple for more than 25 years and is held as a celebration of the inherent beauty in all dogs, especially those who won’t be picking up a Westminster ribbon any time soon. Most of this year’s contestants were also adopted, and festival organizers work to be sure that the “adopt, don’t shop” mantra is a part of the big day.

Congrats Martha on your big win. Never change!