Drop Dead Grotesque! ‘Gassy’ Mastiff Martha Reigns Supreme at 2017 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

They brought their best bad hair days, crazy eyes and snaggle teeth, but only one canine could be crowned “The Ugliest.”

On Friday, the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, held its annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest and Martha, a “gassy” and gentle 125-pound Neapolitan Mastiff, went home with the top prize, beating out 13 fierce competitors.

For sharing that ugly-cute mug with the world, Martha won $1,500, a trophy and a trip to New York City to meet adoring fans and the press.

The World’s Ugliest Dog contest has been a Sonoma-Marin Fair staple for more than 25 years and is held as a celebration of the inherent beauty in all dogs, especially those who won’t be picking up a Westminster ribbon any time soon. Most of this year’s contestants were also adopted, and festival organizers work to be sure that the “adopt, don’t shop” mantra is a part of the big day.

Congrats Martha on your big win. Never change!