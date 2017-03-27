Work-from-Home Dad Keeps Awarding Dog ‘Employee of Quarter,’ Hangs Plaques in Honor

Man’s best friend is finally getting much-deserved recognition as a valued coworker, all thanks to one dad.

According to The Dodo, Michael Reeg works for Accuride International Inc.‘s southeastern sales center as the district sales manager. A perk of this position is that Reeg gets to work out of his home, alongside his two dogs, Meeka and Kya.

While Kya is a comfort to have around, it’s Meeka who is working like a dog, doing her part to keep Reeg company during the business day. For her efforts, Meeka’s boss/owner has awarded her with “Employee of the Quarter” for the past four quarters.

“Transitioning to a home-based position was quite a change,” Reeg told The Dodo. “It’s quiet here. You need to get yourself fired up and excited about the day. Having a faithful companion in the office certainly helps.”

so my dad works from home, and my dog always "goes to work" with him, and this just happened pic.twitter.com/yQkFjtZolG — Madison Reeg (@MadisonReeg) July 18, 2016

This is not an honor in words only, as Reeg’s daughter Madison found out. After pronouncing Meeka with her first “best employee” title, Reeg made a plaque for the hard-working hound and hung it up in his office.

my dad kept the tradition going… Meeka for employee of the quarter… every quarter pic.twitter.com/PkJZhxUc9O — Madison Reeg (@MadisonReeg) February 24, 2017

And he has kept up with the workplace tradition every quarter.

So, what does Meeka do that makes her stand out above fellow canine coworker Kya?

“There are times that I’ll even talk to her as I work through a problem or map out a customer solution. I try out my sales pitches and presentations on her. She’s not easily impressed or swayed. All she hears is ‘blah, blah, blah, Meeka’ — but she likes to hear my voice and I love that she pays attention,” Reeg shared.

He added that Kya isn’t as enthusiastic about her boss: “She is really my wife’s dog, so she only comes up to the office when my wife is gone. We are her second choice for company!”

Unlike Kya, Meeka even shows up to the “office” when Reeg is traveling, sitting by the closed door during her usual business hours. It’s dedication that Accuride HQ has noticed too.

“He sends an update after every quarter. Meeka is an outstanding support to Michael and his work,” a spokesperson for Accuride International told The Dodo. “Dogs are the best.”

