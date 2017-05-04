Wookie Dogs and Yoda Cats: 15 Pets Who Look Like Star Wars Characters

It’s May 4th! Which means extra strong currents of Jedi good vibes are flowing through the universe, because it is Star Wars Day.

Pets across the world are picking up on these Star Wars vibrations and showing off their best looks inspired by a galaxy far, far away on social media.

There are Wookie dogs, Yoda cats and even a few pup Princess Leias, who are not shy about pronouncing their love for the cinematic franchise. And, it turns out, plenty of your favorite Instagram celebrity pets are proud Star Wars fanatics, too.

For some of these cuties, looking like a creature from Endor or Han Solo’s right-hand Wookie isn’t a choice, but part of their everyday appearance.

#pugcrawl best ewok IMO A post shared by Allyson Haller (@allyhaller) on May 22, 2016 at 5:53pm PDT

Others who weren’t born with an intergalactic look still joined in on the May the 4th celebration, with a little help from the wardrobe department.

May the 4th be with you ✌🏻 princess vibes 👸🏼 #tbt A post shared by Chloe The Mini Frenchie (@chloetheminifrenchie) on May 4, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

#MayThe4thBeWithYou ✨ A post shared by Pudge (@pudgethecat) on May 4, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Ewok 🐶🐻 A post shared by Original Teddy Bear Dog 🐶🐻 (@munchkintheteddybear) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:15am PST

"Sleepy, I am" -Doug A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on May 4, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

May the Fourth be with you. 💕 Yoda Nara #starwars #starwarsday #maythe4th #maythefourth #catsofinstagram A post shared by Becki Kula Hildrew (@beckibullet) on May 4, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

May the fourth be with you🚀☄ #starwarsday #princessleia A post shared by 👑Pickles👑 (@lil_pickles_da_pug) on May 4, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

NERD ALERT: Which #MayThe4thBeWithYou look is the best? A post shared by TOAST MEETS WORLD™ (@toastmeetsworld) on May 4, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

Of course, this is an opportune moment to also remember one of our favorite Star Wars animals: Adam Driver cat.

We bet this rescue feline that has an uncanny resemblance to the man behind the Kylo Ren mask is having an out of this world Star Wars Day, and we hope you are too. May the force be with you!