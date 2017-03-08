Woman Surrenders Dog to Shelter, Later Changes Her Mind, But Dog Is Already Euthanized

A Virginia woman who gave her dog up to a shelter is devastated after she was told the dog was euthanized when she returned to reclaim it.

Dog owner Vanessa Thomas tells 8News, who reported the story, that she surrendered her pit bull Patty to the Petersburg Animal Shelter on Monday after falling on hard times, and she was no longer able to care for her pooch.

“She took care of her dog, but you know, she was just in a situation now trying to get herself together,” Thomas’s mother, Joyce Thomas, told the station.

Thomas told 8News that the shelter told her on Monday it would try to find a home for Patty, find a rescue to take her in, or put the dog to sleep as a last resort (she signed a release form that said the dog could be euthanized).

“I thought I was doing something to help her, maybe someone would adopt her and give her a home,” Thomas said.

The next day Thomas changed her mind, and she returned to the shelter where she was met with some very sad news.

“I went down there at 12 o’clock because that is what time they opened,” she told 8News. “When I got there, she told me she had euthanized my dog.”

Deborah Broughton, the warden at the shelter, spoke with the station about why the dog was euthanized so quickly.

“The dog came at me, he came at my leg,” she said, adding that Patty was euthanized about an hour after intake.

“I’m distraught because I loved her,” Thomas told the station, in tears.

While Thomas maintains her dog was never aggressive, Broughton believes she made the right decision about Patty.

“The owner no longer wants the dog, and I don’t know that I have any way whatsoever of obtaining a new owner for this dog. She has already tried to bite me, she’s not happy, she’s in a stressful environment and so the odds are just not good in favor of her,” Broughton told 8 News. “What I can tell you is when I make decisions, I try to make decisions so where I can put my head down at night, and feel like I made the right decision, and I feel like I still made the right decision.”

