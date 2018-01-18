Woman Sobs as She's Reunited with Cat She Thought Was Dead After California Mudslide

A California couple was reunited with their cat on Monday after their home was destroyed by the Montecito mudslides that left several people dead in the Southern California area.

Woody and Lindsay Thompson thought their cat, Koshka, had been lost after the mudslide left them stranded in the debris of their home and buried in mud.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services was able to reunite the family on Monday and shared a heartwarming video on Facebook of the Thompsons’ overjoyed reaction to being reunited with Koshka.

“Thank you so much,” Lindsay sobbed as she hugged Koshka close to her. “We needed something like this to happen for our family.”

Woody agreed, saying, “Our house is pretty destroyed. We knew she was alive and smart and that she would find a safe spot to be in.”

When asked how they knew their cat was safe, Woody said, “She’s an incredibly killer. She has amazing instinct.”

“And they went back and looked for her and they saw little footprints on the mud so they called her the paw print kitty and she lived,” Lindsay added. “Now we just can’t thank you enough, we needed this!”

On their Facebook page, the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shared that the Thompsons were rescued from their home by a helicopter.

“They reached out to us for desperate help to find their beloved cat. Our teams went to the property as soon as we were able but we were not able to access the property safely,” the post read. “We consulted with a nearby fire team who was unable to see Koshka but could see her muddy paw prints which gave us hope. Our teams continued to check the property daily since January 9th but were losing hope as we could not safely access the remainder of the home.”

“Today, our Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window,” it continued. “They found Koshka with mud caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers. Take a moment to enjoy Koshka’s reunion with her parents today. We recommend you have tissues handy.”