That’s not tinsel!

A woman in Melbourne, Australia, got a “Christmas surprise” on Sunday when she spotted a snake slithering among the branches of her fake tree, according to a Facebook post on the Snake Catcher Victoria Australia page.

“She found a new decoration had been added to her tree,” reads the post. “She didn’t panic, she just took a photo and sent it to the snake catcher, me, and 20 minutes later I had the little bugger in a bag.”

The Guardian spoke to the professional snake catcher named Barry Goldsmith, who said the woman did the right thing by taking a picture of the snake and then closing off the room until he arrived. People, he said, should not try to remove or kill venomous snakes like this one themselves because, “it’s dangerous, it’s illegal, and it’s cruel.”

Goldsmith was not entirely surprised to see this type of snake in the tree, since they are especially active during Australia’s warm weather months. “It’s one of the more different ones, but we find them in all sorts of places,” he said. “Tiger snakes are very good climbers.”