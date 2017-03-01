Woman Driving and Playing with Puppy Has Head-On Collision with On-Duty Deputy

Don’t puppy and drive!

One Sunset, Utah, animal lover found this out the hard way, crashing head first into an on-duty Davis County Sheriff’s Office SUV while she was playing with her pup in her car.

According KSL, dash cam footage from Deputy Dave Passmore’s vehicle caught the entire collision. In the video, you can see the driver, distracted by her dog, unknowingly cross the center line and ram into the front end of the SUV.

“She said that she wasn’t looking at anything — that she was just on her way to pick up her parents. But as I’m watching her approach me, she’s not looking at where she’s going,” Passmore told KSL. “Just a fraction of a second before impact, she looks up, sees me, sees what’s about to happen, and by then it was too late.”

Thankfully, Deputy Passmore saw the 23-year-old woman approaching and slowed down to a speed of 8 mph by the time she crashed into him at 30 mph. No one and no dog were injured during the accident. The dog-owning driver was cited for unsafe lane travel and negligent collision.

Passmore hopes that this accident is a reminder to all drivers to stay focused on the road, no matter what cute distractions present themselves.

“Slow down and pay attention,” he advised. “You do those two things and the majority of accidents will stop.”