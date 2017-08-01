We thought we’d seen it all. Yoga with dogs. Yoga with cats. Yoga with bunnies. Even yoga with goats. But yoga with horses was news to us, until we caught a glimpse of Angela Nuñez’s impressive Instagram page. Now it makes complete horse sense!
Nuñez, who goes by @horse_yoga_girl online, describes herself as having a “passion for horses, yoga and traveling” on her website. She’s a 200-hour registered yoga teacher and self-described “lifelong horsewoman.”
Lately I've felt a little off my center, so I took the opportunity to practice some yoga with Snowy. It wasn't my strongest practice ever, but it was relaxing and re-centering all the same. Snowy stayed relaxed and focused even with another horse and rider in the ring. This practice was a great opportunity for me and Snowy to work on our dharana.
“I call Virginia in the United States home,” writes Nuñez, “but anywhere I unroll my yoga mat or connect with a horse makes me feel at home in my soul.”
Nuñez shares “insights I’ve gained from spending time with horses, wisdom gained from practicing and teaching yoga, and photos from my horsing around, yoga, and travels” on her Instagram, Facebook and personal Horse Yoga Girl site.
In an interview with Mashable, Horse Yoga Girl says she first started posing with a pony named Sugar Maple about four years ago when her then-studio held a photo contest.
We make hundreds of choices each day. I made a difficult choice today, but ultimately I chose me. We must be able to choose ourselves and love ourselves before being truly ready to let anyone else choose and love us. I'm lucky to have the freedom to choose me. I have no husband, no kids, no one else I need to put first but myself. I'm taking full advantage of that freedom and building the life I want. It's an exhilarating place to be.
Sadly, Sugar Maple has since passed away, but Nuñez currently practices with a beautiful Appaloosa named Snowy — Sugar’s grandson.
“The more I practiced yoga with Snowy, the more I realized how much it was affecting our relationship,” she told Mashable. “Practicing yoga with him increased the trust we already had.”
I spent a while with the herd before bringing Snowy in for our ride today. They were all relaxing in the shade. I put Snowy's halter down and rested with the herd. Snowy walked over to me and rested his head on mine, then let me give him kisses on his muzzle. I love simply being with the horses and slipping into their calm, aware consciousness. There's something at once grounding and other-worldly about being in the presence of these graceful, wise creatures.
And on that heartfelt note, all we can say is neigh-maste.