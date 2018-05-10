Woman Discovers Her Dog that Never Barks or Eats Dog Food Is Actually a Fox

It’s a fluffy case of mistaken identity.

According to Yahoo U.K., a woman bought what she thought was a Japanese Spitz puppy last year from a pet shop and just recently discovered the “canine” is a fox.

The fox owner told China’s Shanxi Network Television that she paid close to $190 for the animal, believing the pet was a Japanese Spitz, a dog breed that looks similar to some foxes.

While the owner noticed some odd things about her furry friend, like the pet never barked and that it had thick fur, her suspicions about the animal’s true origins grew when the pup refused to eat dog food after three months, reports The Mirror.

Courtesy Shanxi TV; Brian Lawless/PA Images/Getty

A zoo employee has since confirmed for the owner, idetified as Ms. Wang by Chinese media, that her dog is indeed a fox.

After learning the truth, the owner made the difficult decision to give her pet over to the zoo, so the fox could receive the correct diet and care.