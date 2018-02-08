Woman Unknowingly Adopts the Beloved Dog She Was Forced to Give Up as a Child

Seven years ago Nicole Grimes of West Brownsville, Pennsylvania, had to say goodbye to her best friend.

Then 14 years old, Grimes was forced to give up her dog Chloe, who was picked out for her by her late grandmother, because her father, who worked from home, found the dog too distracting, reports the Observer-Reporter.

Upset but compliant, Grimes surrendered her dog to Washington Area Humane Society to be rehomed. Ever since that dark day, Grimes has often wondered what happened to the gray-and-black dog she adored.

A random chain of events brought the two best friends back together again, which ended with Grimes answering a Facebook post. Not too long ago, Grimes was scrolling through the social media platform when she spotted a post from a friend looking to find a new home for her senior dog. Since the dog looked like her beloved Chloe, Grimes responded she would take the canine in.

Once the dog was in her arms, Grimes couldn’t get over how much the dog reminded her of her old pet. The pup even acted like she knew Grimes already. So she took her new pooch to a local vet to have the dog’s microchip scanned. The unique number on her new pet’s chip was an exact match for Chole’s microchip number. Grimes new dog was actually her old friend.

“I felt like I won the lottery,” Grimes told the Observer-Reporter. “That was one of the most exciting moments of my life. I just never thought I’d see her again.”

Grimes later learned that after she surrendered Chloe as a child, the dog was adopted by an older couple who cared for the pup until they died. The family of the pair found Chloe a new home with a neighbor, who also happened to be Grimes’ Facebook friend.

Now 11 years old, Chloe doesn’t look too different from the dog Grimes remembers. She has lost a few teeth and has a little more gray hair, but her loving spirit is the same.

“What are the odds,” Grimes added. “I knew it was going to be her, I just knew it.”