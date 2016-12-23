Wisconsin Cat Electrocuted by Christmas Lights

A Wisconsin family is mourning the death of their cat after she was apparently electrocuted by Christmas lights.

It happened on Dec. 5, when 4-year-old Pewter was found motionless, according to Madison’s News 3, who reported the story.

“She was just crying as loud as could be and she was just lying there not moving,” said the cat’s owner Patricia Reigstad, whose husband noticed a string of Christmas lights near the feline that had been moved. Alarmed, they jumped into action and quickly took the cat to the hospital.

Sadly, a few hours later Pewter died. “The vet said that all indications are that she was electrocuted,” Reigstad told the station.

The family has installed cord covers to protect their remaining animals, two dogs and one cat.

“They’re everything,” Reigstad said of the family’s pets, including Pewter, with whom she had a special bond, “especially with the kids grown up and out of the house.”

