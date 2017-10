For the past five decades, William Wegman has spread joy through the world with perfectly styled portraits of patient Weimaraner dogs pretending to be human.

Now, he has taking the best shots from those 40-plus years, as well as never before published photos, and put them in one book: William Wegman: Being Human.

This is the only collection of Wegman's work available for adults in print, but the photos are sure to have you giggling like a child. Here, a sneak peek at some of the pups inside the book.