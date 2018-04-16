Kids Ask Expert Vet the Tough Questions: 'Why Do Dogs Sniff Other Dogs' Butts?'

Kids, they don’t tiptoe around the tough issues.

PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin was brave enough to face a curious group of children who expected answers to the most confounding questions of the pet world.

“Why do dogs sniff other dogs’ butts?”

“How old is my dog in human years?”

Luckily, Dr. Antin and his adorable rescue dog Henry are pros and have no trouble dropping some knowledge on these inquisitive kids so they can understand more about the pets that are important members of their families.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

The world is never short on little tykes with big questions, so we’re sure Dr. Antin will be providing even more answers in the future. Stay tuned!