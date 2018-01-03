Birds
Interested in Raising Chickens at Home? Here's Everything You Need to Get Started
Join Jennifer Garner, Miley Cyrus and more and become a chic chicken raiser
LEARN THE LANGUAGE
Chicken-raising! All the celebrities are doing it, and it turns out urban farming isn't too hard with a few tools and a little dedication. Here are some things to get you started.
Get to know what all the different 'bawks' mean and how to make your hens the most comfortable with a little help from this book.
Buy it! How to Speak Chicken: Why Your Chickens Do What They Do & Say What They Say, $10.91; amazon.com
ROOF OVER THEIR HEADS
The coop is key! Make sure you get one large enough to comfortably house all of your birds. Also look for one with some outdoor space, so there is room to stretch those little feet.
Buy it! Merax Chicken Coop Rabbit Hutch Wood House Pet Cage for Small Animals, $129.99; amazon.com
FOWL FEED
Chickens have to eat! Like humans, chickens benefit from eating healthy and organic food.
Buy it! Modesto Milling Organic Non-GMO Layer Crumbles for Chickens, $24; amazon.com
A LITTLE PADDING
Give your feathered friends the gift of a good sit with these nesting pads.
Buy it! Precision Pet Excelsior Nesting Pad, $21.09; amazon.com
YOUR LITTLE CHICKS
Turn chicken-raising into a family affair with this book that explains the basics of responsible chicken care to kids.
Buy it! A Kid's Guide to Keeping Chickens, $11.86; amazon.com
OPEN SESAME
Having an automatic door on your coop is a great way to protect your birds from predators, ensuring that your chickens don't wander into danger when you are not around.
Buy it! Automatic Chicken Coop Door Opener by Cheeper Keeper, $229.97; amazon.com
SOME LIKE IT HOT
If you are caring for chickens in a colder climate, it could be necessary to get a heated bowl to ensure your birds always have fresh water.
Buy it! K&H Pet Products Thermal-Bowl, $23.39; amazon.com
PROTECT AGAINST THE ELEMENTS
Keep your coop cozy and warm with a futuristic heater that is built with chickens in mind.
Buy it! Cozy Products Safe Chicken Coop Pet Heater, $49.99; amazon.com
CHICKEN CHICK
One last book to round out your farming library.
Buy it! The Chicken Chick's Guide to Backyard Chickens: Simple Steps for Healthy, Happy Hens, $13.38; amazon.com