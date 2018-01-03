Interested in Raising Chickens at Home? Here's Everything You Need to Get Started

LEARN THE LANGUAGE

Chicken-raising! All the celebrities are doing it, and it turns out urban farming isn't too hard with a few tools and a little dedication. Here are some things to get you started.

Get to know what all the different 'bawks' mean and how to make your hens the most comfortable with a little help from this book.

