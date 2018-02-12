Dogs
Westminster Dog Show 2018: All the Adorable Winners So Far
These purebred and all American dogs have received top honors in the agility and show competitions of the 2018 Westminster Dog Show
The canines of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s esteemed show competition are just starting to paw out onto the infamous green ring to strut their fluff. But their more athletic counterparts, the dogs of the Westminster Dog Show’s agility competition, already crowned their winners.
Over the weekend, the pooches — both purebred and mixed — jumped, weaved and ran their way to victory as part of the Westminster Dog Show Master Agility competition. Let's meet the dogs who have already walked away with a big ribbon.
PINK
This Papillon pooch showed little dogs can achieve big things, winning the 8-inch division of the agility competition with handler Howard Carr.
PRE
Pre the poodle conquered the course for the 12-inch division with a little help from handler Laura Dolan.
P!NK
Apparently Pink is a winning name. This Border collie, who styles their name like the famous singer, clinched the 16-inch division with handler Jennifer Crank.
KABOOM
Kaboom, also a Border collie, blew away the competition, grabbing the 24-inch division with handler Amber McCune.
JEFE
This sweet pup was named the agility competition’s All American Dog, an honor giving to the highest ranking mixed breed dog. Jefe took second in the 12-inch division with handler Liza Buckner.
FAME
It’s in the name! Fame the Border collie won the 20-inch division and the overall competition, earning the title Master Agility Champion with handler Jessica Ajoux.