We Tried It: Real Housewives of Dallas Star Kameron Westcott's Pink SparkleDog Food

What It Is: SparkleDog, Kameron Westcott‘s pink-colored premium dog food, which she created, developed and launched on season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Who Tried It: Peanut, the 13-year-old Yorkie of Writer/Reporter/Real Housewives Recapper Dave Quinn.

Why We Tried It: As a lover of all things Real Housewives, I’ve supported nearly all of the products launched by the 100+ ladies — diving into all of their books, snatching up various bottles of alcohol, lathering my face with their skincare cream and buying myself various apparel items (when appropriate, obviously). So it only made sense to throw my Housewives passion on my pooch!

Level of Difficulty: 2/10. An 8-oz. bag cost $28 on Amazon, came in two days with my Prime membership, and was super-easy to incorporate into my dog’s diet. This was a no-brainer.

First of all, I’ll answer the question on everybody’s mind: No, her poop did not come out pink.

That being said, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little concerned about the idea of “pink” dog food when I first heard Westcott bring up the idea on RHOD. As a vegetarian and dog food-snob, I was nervous about putting something in my dog’s bowl that would be filled with chemicals and other junk.

Much to my surprise though, SparkleDog didn’t have anything in there to give me pause except the addition of red #3, which the brand uses for the pink color (more on that later), and the addition of chicken and fish meal, which isn’t my favorite.

With fresh chicken as the first ingredient, I was happy to see the made-in-the-U.S. food contains no corn, wheat, soy or gluten ingredients and no artificial preservatives. And its canine recipe includes blueberries, cranberries, apples, celery, beets, parsley, lettuce, spinach, peas, chickpeas, flaxseed, dried egg — a.k.a. a lot of good complex carbohydrates, vitamins and nutrients to make up for the stuff I wasn’t too thrilled to see.

There’s also a blend of Omega 6 and 3 fatty acids to help promote a shiny coat and skin, canola oil for calories, and a blend of Calcium and Phosphorus for strong bones/teeth.

It’s not all-pink either. Most of the food is brown like any other dry dog food you’d buy, a decision Westcott said they came to on a recent episode after a focus group found shoppers got nervous with all-pink food. Instead, the brown kibble is highlighted with pink heart-shaped kibbles.

None of that mattered to Peanut, of course — seeing as dogs are colorblind and everything. But it sure brightened her “Hungry” bowl in my kitchen. And damn, it photographs well.

So how did she like it?

Well, it’s important to note that Peanut’s not a scarfer when it comes to food. She’ll leave her bowl filled all day long and pick at it slowly. She’s also the type of dog who likes to have her food switched up often, and often gets excited at the beginning of a bag and then more bored towards the end.

That being said, her appetite for SparkleDog was no different. Interested and excited in the beginning, a little more relaxed about it towards the end. All and all, she never missed a bite.

She didn’t have any strange side-effects to the food — no vomiting, diarrhea or constipation as she has experienced with other foods. Her poop was a little lighter in color than usual (still brown). Other than that, I saw the same amount of energy in her behavior as always. Which I was happy about, of course.

Verdict: All in all, I’d recommend the food, especially if you’re looking to add a little bit of “sparkle” into your dog’s life. Not all canines are going to have the same reactions to all food, so check your ingredients carefully before switching, to make sure there’s nothing that your dog may be allergic too.

Also, know that if you do purchase a bag, SparkleDog is donating a portion of the proceeds ($10,000 in 2017-2018) to Susan G. Komen, which supports breast cancer education, research, advocacy, health services and social support programs in the United States.