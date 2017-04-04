People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Working Dogs

WATCH: Wichita Police Say Heavy Goodbye to Beloved Dog Killed in Line of Duty

By @mylomickey

Posted on

So long, partner.

Hundreds bid farewell on Friday to Rooster the police dog, who was shot and killed on March 18 while trying to apprehend an armed man — and video of the emotional service tugs at the heartstrings.

The Wichita Eagle was there for the memorial service honoring the Belgian Malinois that served the Wichita Police Department for nearly five years.

“Quite honestly, I owe my life to him,” said the dog’s human partner, Officer Daniel Gumm. “He was not an officer, but at the same time he was my partner, every day.”

The Eagle reported that about 250 people attended the service, including K-9s from law enforcement agencies across Kansas.

In the video, barks and bagpipes can be heard, and later, “Taps” plays over a sea of salutes from officers.

“I wonder what would have happened if Rooster wasn’t there that night, but I am grateful that Rooster was able to go in there and take the hit for our guys,” said Pastor Dave Henion, who spoke at the service. “He should be honored, that’s what we’re doing here.”