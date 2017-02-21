WATCH: When Your Pet Lizard Waves Back at You

Lizards may be a lot more cordial than we give them credit for.

They sit there all calm and cool, appearing not to notice or care about your existence, but if this video is to be believed, they are quietly pondering life and planning moves.

The lizard in this video — aptly titled “This is what my Lizard does when I wave to him” — appears to be calculating his response when his owner shoots a wave his way, behind the glass of a terrarium.

The pet resolves to return the gesture by moving to a perch and waving back, like a royally respondent Princess Kate, who puts much emphasis on the pinky.

As you can see, this slow-motion signature wave is decidedly more scaly.