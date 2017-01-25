WATCH: We Are All This Dog at the Starbucks Drive-Thru

On a freezing cold, snowy morning, a cup of coffee can be your only motivation to get out of bed.

The same goes for many dogs, except there’s a new treat many of them are yearning for.

Watch as this dog from Alaska — a rescued German shepherd named River Song — patiently waits for a Starbucks attendant to prepare and hand over a “puppucino.”

What is this cup of doggy deliciousness you ask? ExtraCrispy.com says the puppucino is a “secret menu item” for dogs that’s not on the official menu, but its ingredients are simple: an espresso cup filled with whipped cream.

Instagrams of furry friends enjoying the creamy treat abound, even a few in slow-mo for a super-detailed look how it all goes down.

Enjoying a victory puppicino ☕ after earning her CGC. #knivesthecorgi #corgi #puppucino #LittleLadybaby #instacute A video posted by Knives Chau (@knivesthecorgi) on Nov 7, 2015 at 12:21pm PST

“All customers have the ability to order extra whip cream for a beverage, and we’ve seen customers order this for their dogs,” a spokesperson told Extracrispy.com.

@Starbucks thanks for the #puppucino! A video posted by Pais (@paisleythepuppy) on Jun 13, 2015 at 11:52am PDT

“As with any beverage customization,” the spokesperson said, “the cost will vary by store.”

PEOPLE reached out to a Starbucks spokesperson who said: “We recommend that pet owners consult with their vet on what treats are best for their pet.”

Anyone else ready for a coffee break?