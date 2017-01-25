WATCH: We Are All This Dog at the Starbucks Drive-Thru

On a freezing cold, snowy morning, a cup of coffee can be your only motivation to get out of bed.
The same goes for many dogs, except there’s a new treat many of them are yearning for.
Watch as this dog from Alaska — a rescued German shepherd named River Song — patiently waits for a Starbucks attendant to prepare and hand over a “puppucino.”
What is this cup of doggy deliciousness you ask? ExtraCrispy.com says the puppucino is a “secret menu item” for dogs that’s not on the official menu, but its ingredients are simple: an espresso cup filled with whipped cream.
Instagrams of furry friends enjoying the creamy treat abound, even a few in slow-mo for a super-detailed look how it all goes down.
“All customers have the ability to order extra whip cream for a beverage, and we’ve seen customers order this for their dogs,” a spokesperson told Extracrispy.com.
“As with any beverage customization,” the spokesperson said, “the cost will vary by store.”
After such a 💩day our mama put us through yesterday, we were rewarded with a puppucino highlighting Remy's abnormally large tongue… . . #starbucks #puppucino #remyandrocco #tongue #dogtongue #slomo #dogsinslomo #slowmotion #mutts #muttsofinstagram #whippedcream #adoptdontshop #rescuedogs #chihuahua #jrtmix
PEOPLE reached out to a Starbucks spokesperson who said: “We recommend that pet owners consult with their vet on what treats are best for their pet.”
Anyone else ready for a coffee break?