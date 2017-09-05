When you think of big cat battles, you probably imagine two snarling, clawing, ferocious beasts protecting what is theirs in this savage world.

You probably don’t think about two fully grown creatures plopping down to exchange verbal barbs and occasionally catty paw pokes.

But that is exactly what one traveler in Kokadjo, Maine, witnessed. During her drive, Sarah Verney was treated to the rare sight of two wild lynxes up close — and seemingly getting very personal with one another.

In the clip of the encounter, it looks like the duo is peacefully walking together, but this undramatic stroll quickly disintegrates into a “Mwaaa” match, where both big cats appear to nag at each other.

“I told you we should’ve turned left at the birch tree, you never listen to me,” one lynx seems to spit at the other.

Or perhaps, “Who is this girl in the car? I thought you said there was no one else. This is supposed to be our date night!”

Since wild animals seems to have the simplicity of life a little more figured out than I do, it’s likely they were just chatting about territory and what the other’s pee smells like.

Still, you have to admit, it’s amusing to think that even out of in the wilds of Maine, there are animals having trivial snit fits over — who knows — directions?