Psst, you down for a little action? A little rubber to asphalt, hoof to pavement fun?

Then we have just the moose for you.

According to ABC News, a Montana family encountered one of the giant antlered animals on Highway 12 near the Montana-Idaho border. And this moose had a need for speed.

Like Vin Diesel, this moose was fast and furious, outracing the Richards family car as it cruised down the highway.

Jessica Richards filmed the incident, and was amazed throughout the encounter that she was this close to one of the animals, especially one that could keep up with her vehicle.

“I always see these moose-crossing signs everywhere, and I always tell my husband I want to see a moose but we never do,” Richards told ABC News.

One more thing to check off the bucket list. Not only did Richards see a moose, she had a high octane experience with one.

After filming the moment, Richards shared the video online, calling the stunning sighting an unforgettable Christmas gift.