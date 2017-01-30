WATCH: This Corgi in a Pinwheel Hat Is All You Need to Watch Right Now

Hey, take a deep breath in and out. Now, do it again.

Better? Well, we’re about to build on that. All we ask is that you take another moment for yourself and watch the above video.

It’s just a noble corgi dog in a pinwheel hat, standing on a small mount and surveying the land.

But sometimes that’s all we need: A simple moment of joy to clear our heads and focus our intentions.

Even if you leave this clip with tangled thoughts, we hope that these 20-something seconds of cuteness made you feel better.

This corgi is always here for you, no matter what your day is like.